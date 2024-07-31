Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,856. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $152.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,423,324. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.