Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TLH traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $104.83. The stock had a trading volume of 352,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.11. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $109.54.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.