Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Makes New $27.61 Million Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 633,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,613,000. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,653,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,569. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.