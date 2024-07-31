In Depth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

In Depth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up approximately 4.4% of In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $7.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,815. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $384.90.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

