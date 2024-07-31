Incline Global Management LLC Has $14.63 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,301 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up approximately 4.6% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned 0.31% of PagSeguro Digital worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 2.8 %

PAGS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,994. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on PagSeguro Digital

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.