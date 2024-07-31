Incline Global Management LLC Sells 56,410 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Incline Global Management LLC lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,410 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 4.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.61. 2,200,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.29.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

