Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.44. 1,329,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,072. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 46.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 17.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 100.1% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

