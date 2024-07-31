Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,302. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $206.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

