Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

