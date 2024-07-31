Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

IT traded up $27.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.77. 997,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,703. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.16 and its 200 day moving average is $454.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $506.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.