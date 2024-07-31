Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,980 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.90. 2,929,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $110.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

