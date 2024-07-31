Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,718,500 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 3,018,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,020.6 days.
Informa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IFPJF remained flat at $10.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. Informa has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.
Informa Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Informa
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.