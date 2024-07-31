Informatica (NYSE:INFA) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Scotiabank

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

INFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

INFA traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,437. Informatica has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.50, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Informatica during the second quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

