Informatica’s (INFA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s current price.

INFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Get Informatica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFA

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE:INFA traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,776. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. Informatica has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. Research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.