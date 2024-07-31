Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) COO Sells 2,793 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $61,613.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 300,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

