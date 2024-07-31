Insight Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Insight Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

Insight Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.