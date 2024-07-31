International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Decreased by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 0.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.64. 1,490,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,943. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

