Interval Partners LP Grows Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of ITT worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ITT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.82. 353,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $144.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.58.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.