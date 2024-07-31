Interval Partners LP Has $7.39 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Interval Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340,066 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned 0.12% of MGIC Investment worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,023,000 after acquiring an additional 553,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,983,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,587,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,008,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,340,000 after buying an additional 139,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $62,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 1,254,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,491. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

