Interval Partners LP Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after purchasing an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $46,846,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 858,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

