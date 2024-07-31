Interval Partners LP Purchases New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 606,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,099,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.5% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.07% of United Parcel Service as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $129.02. 4,746,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $188.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

