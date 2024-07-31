Interval Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,549 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Bath & Body Works worth $19,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,682. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

