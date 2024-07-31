Interval Partners LP Sells 214,079 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Interval Partners LP decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,079 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 138,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $183,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,856,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

STWD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. 530,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

