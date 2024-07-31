Interval Partners LP Sells 382,677 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Interval Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,677 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

