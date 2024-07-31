Interval Partners LP Sells 38,776 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Interval Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,776 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Saia by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,488,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Saia by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after buying an additional 149,074 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Saia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,206,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Saia by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Saia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,876,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $22.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $408.61. 663,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,867. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.26 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.70 and a 200 day moving average of $492.98.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.18.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

