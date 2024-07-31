Interval Partners LP Takes Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 1,424.6% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,457 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $5,780,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.58. 487,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Elastic has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,614,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,614,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

