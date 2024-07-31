Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

