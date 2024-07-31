Invenomic Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,694 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 234,303 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Illumina worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 0.8 %

ILMN stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.50. 1,262,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,248. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $195.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.