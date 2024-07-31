Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $37.16 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,501 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.0% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of PayPal worth $37,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,043,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,913,000 after purchasing an additional 113,261 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $12,852,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 108,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.06 on Tuesday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,196,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,548,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

