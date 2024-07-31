Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Rogers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,349. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.88. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $169.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

