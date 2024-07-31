Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 475,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 465,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,701. The firm has a market cap of $532.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

