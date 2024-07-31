Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 137,868 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Monro by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 129,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1,590.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. 682,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,477. The company has a market cap of $779.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Monro’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

