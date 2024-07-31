Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 343,776 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,484 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 343,776 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.37% of Tripadvisor worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $253,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $285,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $6,172,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,110 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $721,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 914,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.