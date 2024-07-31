Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $10.07 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after buying an additional 66,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,438,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $17,645,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 44,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 425,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,005. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,393 shares of company stock worth $4,606,923 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

