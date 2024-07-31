Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,093,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. 17,394,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,786,557. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

