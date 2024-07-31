Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMS. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,757,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 151,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.