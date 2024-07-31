Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BSJT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,839. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $21.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
