Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 31,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

