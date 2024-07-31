Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 31,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

