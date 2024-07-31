Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.1% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,752,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,752,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,331,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.69. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

