Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.39

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 1338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $730.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 953,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,462,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,257,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

