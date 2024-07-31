IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

IPGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.1 %

IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.32. 71,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $132.99.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

