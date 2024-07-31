iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.30

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 35775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 145,851 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 94,656 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 296,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

