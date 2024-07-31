iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.30

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 35775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.