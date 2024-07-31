iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Short Interest Update

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

