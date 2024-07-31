iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. 648,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $60.61.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

