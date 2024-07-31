iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is High Falls Advisors Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,214,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $55,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,008. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

