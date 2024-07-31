iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.91. Approximately 29,998 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $633.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

