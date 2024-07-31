iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,829 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,355.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 16,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.93. 14,951,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,983,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.67. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

