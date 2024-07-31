iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Position Increased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,693 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up 1.2% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after purchasing an additional 399,702 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EMXC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

