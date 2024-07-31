iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.96. The company had a trading volume of 343,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.13 and a 200 day moving average of $261.02. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

