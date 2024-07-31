iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.52

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.52 and last traded at $128.12, with a volume of 12288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

